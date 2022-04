UNB. Cox's Bazar

Two people were killed and another injured in lightning strikes in Kutubdia upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday.

The victims were identified as Sihab Uddin,60, son of Abdul Zabbar of Tabelarchar village and Sahab Uddin,50, son of Sattar Hawlader of Galachipa village in Patuakhali district.

Sources said, Sihab was hit by lightning around 2:00pm while he was loading salt in an engine boat in the Tabelarchar area while Shahab uddin fell unconscious as lightning struck him in the Kutubdia channel.