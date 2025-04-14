Child crying for mother, mob beats father mistaking him for kidnapper

Sohel Mia, 30, from Harua Sawdagarpara area in Kishoreganj municipality got married to his neighbour Sabina Akhter, 25, about 10 years ago.

The couple had three children together. Sabina divorced Sohel a few days back. Their children stayed with the father.

Their three-year-old daughter, Raisa was getting restless to go to her mother. For the sake of Raisa, Sohel went to look for his ex-wife.

While Sohel was crossing Agarpur Bus Stand area in Kuliarchar upazila of the district in a battery-run rickshaw with his daughter Raisa, she was crying nonstop for her mother.

Local people felt suspicious seeing the child cry. Later, they tied and beat Sohel up terribly mistaking him for a kidnapper.

Though Raisa kept crying calling out to her father at the time, Sohel wasn’t spared from the rage of the public.