Journalists question failure to arrest of remaining killers of Golam Rabbani

Journalist leaders alleged that administration is playing a dubious role over the incident of murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj. They raised the question as 17 accused in the case remain at large in 35 days since the murder.

Journalists made the observation at a protest rally held in Bakshiganj’s Pathati area demanding arrest and trial of accused persons in the murder case.

Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Mymensingh Journalists Union, Jamalpur Journalist Forum in Dhaka and Bakshiganj Press Club jointly organized the rally. Journalists working in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona districts and professionals of different sectors took part in the rally.