People flee in fear over recovery of bullet-ridden body of KNF member

A bullet-ridden body of a Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) member was recovered in Bandarban’s Ruma upazila on Sunday.

The unidentified body clad in KNF outfit was found at Arthapara area in Paindu union in the morning.

Law enforcers said incidents of gunfight took place on several occasions during its raids against militants and KNF members since 9 October. The last incident of gunfight took place on Saturday. This is first instance of recovery of a KNF member’s body after the gunfights.