Journalist Rabbani murder: Prime accused on five-day remand

A court in Jamalpur on Sunday placed Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu, 50, on a five-day remand in a case filed over journalist Golam Rabbani murder.

Along with Mahmudul Alam, who is the prime accused in the journalist Rabbani murder case, the court also granted a four-day remand each to two more accused and a three-day remand to another accused.

Judge Tanvir Ahammed of the Jamalpur senior judicial magistrate court granted the remand orders around 3:30pm after police produced them in the court.