Bangabandhu Bridge turned one-way to ease traffic congestion

The authorities have temporarily implemented a one-way traffic system on the Bangabandhu Bridge, to deal with the huge pressure of vehicles before the Eid festival.

As multiple vehicles broke down on the bridge at night, a 14-kilometer gridlock was created on the east end of the bridge. Later, the bridge was turned one-way for two hours from 6:00 am, allowing vehicles to travel towards the northern districts through all two lanes of the bridge. It eased up the situation to some extent.