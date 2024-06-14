Traffic pressure, no traffic jams during Eid journey: Obaidul Quader

Obaidul Quader said that the state of the roads will cause any traffic jams. Now, during the rule of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has better roads than ever before. There are traffic jams to an extent because of the vehicles carrying the sacrificial animals and the cattle markets. Those who have been given the responsibility to ensure that the cattle markets are not set up randomly or vehicles parked here and there, will carry out their duty properly. It is hard to avoid sufferings when it rains. Duties must be carried out duly and monitoring must be set up to avoid unforeseen accidents and deaths.

Inflation is causing sufferings all over the world, said the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, adding that inflation is a cause for concern in Bangladesh too. He said that the government did not hide anything in this regard. The budget is realistically balanced. The budget was placed in parliament after much thought and consideration under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.