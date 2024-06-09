Capacity to shoulder any further pressure has diminished

Prothom Alo :

This is Awami League's budget in its fourth term and the first budget for the new finance minister. What's new in this budget? Broadly speaking, how would you evaluate it?

There were high expectations from this budget. Our economic crisis or problems, however you may term it, have been continuing for long. After the Covid outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine war and then this extended stretch of high inflation, the steady dwindling of foreign currency reserves, the wavering export revenue and remittance -- all these factors led to expectations that this budget would have specific guidelines to tackle the issues. But the initiatives taken in the budget to address these issues are not adequate. It can be said that the expectations regarding the budget have certainly not been fulfilled.

The targets set for growth, lowering inflation, and private sector investment, do not seem realistic. The additional taxes imposed on certain products and services (like taking on the mobile phone, using the internet and other services), will directly fall on the shoulders of the low income and middle class people.

If we talk about the tax sector reforms, then we need to put more emphasis on income tax so that the wealthy and ultra-wealthy pay more taxes. There was an initiative in the budget to increase tax rates from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, which is a good move. But the problem is that a large section of the wealthy and ultra-wealthy do not pay taxes. They remain outside of the tax ambit. So even if the tax rate is increased, the volume of income tax cannot be increased unless they are brought under the tax umbrella. Our revenue-GDP ratio is very little, much lower that even our neighbouring countries.

Our first expectation had been that the budget would prioritise controlling inflation. There was need for an outline to declare war on inflation by bringing about a balance in our monetary policy, revenue policy and market management.

The second expectation was for stronger and more well-defined initiatives for tax sector reforms. The government did not go down that path. It took the easy way out by simply extending the existing tax system.

The third expectation was that serious measures would be undertaken for financial sector reforms. There was hope for strong decisions on two heads - how loan default could be reduced and how good governance in the banking sector could be established. But there was nothing very clear in either of these areas.

The budget could not meet expectations in controlling inflation, tax sector reforms and financial sector reforms.