Middle income trap can be evaded by breaking four shackles

Selim Raihan

For long we have noted a lack of leadership in resolving the problems of the financial sector. The problems have been viewed in an isolated manner, rather than holistically. Right up till before the outbreak of Covid, the economy was fine. We have macroeconomic stability. When we were going through good times, we did not raise questions about taking the right steps at the right time regarding economic policy. But now that we have fallen into a crisis, the economy has brought forward these questions looming large before us. Do we have answers to these questions? The unfortunate truth is that in most cases our policymakers do not have the answers.

For example, we have weaknesses in revenue collection. Over the last one and a half decades, several large projects have been taken up for our infrastructure development. These projects require funds. With a serious deficit of adequate funds from domestic sources, our dependence on foreign funds is on the rise. This crisis is worsening because we are unable to ensure adequate revenue collection. This is not simply due to economic reasons, there are political reasons behind it too. There is a large group who do not pay taxes, but enjoy all sorts of benefits and facilities. They are influential. A system has emerged where these influential groups get tax exemptions, tax cuts and also evade paying taxes. But hardly any action is ever taken against them. This culture that has been firmly established. This is a major cause behind Bangladesh's economic crisis.