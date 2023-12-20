'Govt bypassing banking sector issues, corruption, wastes'

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Salehuddin Ahmed has criticised the government for overlooking internal economic issues, such as banking sector problems, corruption, wastes, and excessive allocations for on projects.

When the internal issues were deteriorating, the government brought the external problems to the limelight, he said at a discussion in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Center for Governance Studies (CGS), a local think tank, organised the event, titled ‘Bangladesh in crisis: Elections, economy, and external relations.'