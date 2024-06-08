Cheers on the success of default loan "fattening" programme

It is evident, therefore, that the amount of money misappropriated by the loans defaulters who are living in comfort and luxury, is equal to the tax burden weighing down on the people's shoulders as they struggle to survive throughout the year. A common man has to pay 15 per cent VAT, and these loan defaulters can pay 15 per cent tax to whiten their black money if they so desire. And if they do not want to legitimise their ill-gotten gains, that is fine too. Bangladesh Bank is there, ready to serve the loan defaults with new and improved facilities at every step. Possibly there a default loan "fattening" programme at the central bank. And this programme is undoubtedly a great success. After all, in just three months alone, default loans have scaled up by Tk 366.62 billion (Tk 36,662 crore.) First, cheers to Bangladesh Bank. It is no mean feat to up default loans from 9 per cent to 11 per cent within just three months.

When Awami League came to power in 2009, default loans on the banking sector amounted to Tk 224.81 billion (Tk 22 thousand 481 crore). That default loan total now needs just Tk 177.05 billion (Tk 17,705 crore) to reach the Tk 2000 billion (Tk 2 lakh crore) milestone. Given the speed at which Bangladesh Bank is implementing the project, it does not seem that this will take much time. Awami League's election manifesto, incidentally, states that implementation of the law to recover default loans will continue. But in reality, defaults loans are being increased rather than recovered.

One of the conditions attached to the USD 4.7 billion (USD 470 crore) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is to decrease default loans down to 10 per cent by the year 2024. However, quite the opposite has happened. Non-performing loans have increased. While all quarters are concerned at this state of affairs, the finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali made no mention of this in the budget that he presented on Thursday. Quite to the contrary, in the mid-term macro policy statement, it was apprehended that it would require time to get results from the process to lessen default loans.