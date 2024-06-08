Will Benazir be able to pay 15pc tax and whiten his black money?

In reply, the prime minister’s economic affairs advisor said that action regarding Benazir Ahmed will be taken in according to the laws of the land. He will be given the rights according to any citizen of the country.

Mashiur Rahman said that investigations are being carried out regarding Benazir, adding, “You will have seen in the newspapers that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating the matter. Once the investigations are complete, steps will be taken in accordance to the law. But the investigations must first be completed. Benazir Ahmed has asked for time to appear before ACC to be interrogated. He has been granted the time.”

“It has not been said that measures will not be taken,” Mashiur Rahman said, “Nor has it been said in advance that we will put him in jail, hang him. He will be given the rights due to any citizen of the country.”