So whose men are Aziz and Benazir?

After the 2018 elections, many police officers would boast, "We brought Awami League to power." No officer was punished for such words. In fact, to the contrary, many were rewarded.

Had the Awami League general secretary or any other leader back then said, "They are not our men," the people would have applauded. Now that two former security force bosses have been exposed, no one will believe Awami League no matter how much they insist that "they are no our men."

It is unfortunate in Bangladesh that those in power forget to distinguish between the party and the government. There has been politicisation during all reigns. But the degree intensifies with time.

Obaidul Quader said that it was by virtue of seniority and merit that Aziz Khan became army chief and Benazir Ahmed police chief. But how did they put that merit to use? By buying land all over the country! By making passports for brothers under false names. If they did carry out any good deeds (extremely unlikely), those in power can take credit for that. Similarly, they must take liability for all their bad deeds too.

If Obaidul Quader's arguments are to be accepted, then the BNP government and party cannot be held liable in the case of the grenade attack that took place during their rule and for which certain officers have been convicted. If anyone in the power structure commits a crime, those in power must take responsibility.