Rejecting liability doesn't automatically grant impunity

He had declared the government's stern stance against corruption that day, saying that steps would be taken against those who had drawn BNP and Freedom Party men into this large party, who had aided in their intrusion. This drive that Sheikh Hasina has taken up against corrupt persons will continue not just in Dhaka, but around the country, he said. (Bangladesh Protidin, 19 September 2019).

The common people are only too aware of whether corruption increased or decreased after this announcement of Obaidul Quader. In the studies of various institutions, including Transparency International's indicators, all point to the expansion of corruption, not decrease.

Within just a month of that, when Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad was killed at the hands of Awami League's affiliated organisation Chhatra League, Obaidul Quader once again said, "If a handful of Chhatra League or Jubo League men commit crime, the entire organisation is not responsible. If any one carries out misdeeds in the name of the party, they will not be left off the hook." (bdnews24, 8 October 2019).

This contagion of shirking responsibility found its way into the parliament too, as exemplified by the former commerce minister Tipu Munshi. Everyone will remember the scams of E-valy and the other e-commerce companies at the time. There was a furor over their taking payment in advance, not delivering the goods and filching the money. The commerce minister then had said, why should the government take responsibility of the clients' losses?