What about the casino cases

The then president of Dhaka south city Jubo League Ismail Hossain alias Samrat was arrested on 6 October, 2019 after being accused of involvement in illegal casino business. Later, four cases were registered against him on the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources, money laundering, involvement in the drug business and keeping illegal arms.

The charge sheets of three of these cases lodged against him for amassing assets beyond known income sources, involvement in the drug business and keeping arms in possession have been submitted to the court. The court is setting dates for the hearing to frame charges in these cases now. And the money laundering case is still under investigation.

Apart from Samrat, a total of 55 cases were filed against 12 other then Jubo League leaders, including Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, Kazi Anisur Rahman and AKM Mominul Haque. Of them, verdicts have been announced only in five cases at the trial courts. Some 20 people were convicted in these five cases, including influential contractor G K Shameem, Selim Pradhan, the then vice-president of Gendaria thana Awami League Enamul Haque and joint general secretary of the same unit of Jubo League Rupon Bhuiyan.