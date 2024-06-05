Benazir and Aziz: The questions that are being evaded

Aziz may have been sanctioned by the US only now, but Benazir has long been under US sanctions. It was back in 2021 that the US imposed sanctions on six serving and former officers of RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). The name of the former director general (DG) of RAB, Benazir Ahmed, was on the list too. This sanction was imposed on charges of human rights violations. The government, at the time, rejected these allegations.

Benazir was in three important positions for three consecutive terms (2009-2024) of the Awami League government. He was first the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's commissioner, then the RAB DG and then, finally, the inspector general of police (IGP). His support for the ruling party was quite apparent in this words and deeds. He would often threaten to take serious action against the opposition. The opposition alleges that he put the police force to use in the ruling party’s interests during the 2018 national election. So the allegations against Benazir do not pertain just to corruption alone, but also to human rights violations and obstruction of the democratic process.