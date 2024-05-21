US imposes ban on ex-army chief General Aziz Ahmed
The United States imposed sanctions on former army chief General Aziz Ahmed on allegation of his involvement in corruption.
A statement was issued by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller a little on after Monday midnight Bangladesh time.
It said this action renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the US.
The statement read, “The US Department of State announced today the public designation of former General Aziz Ahmed, previously Chief of the Bangladesh Army Staff, due to his involvement in significant corruption. His actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes.”
These public designations are made under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.
Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh. He also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit, according to the statement.
This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh.
The US supports anticorruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes, the statement added.