Arrest of Josef, Haris, Anis demanded

Two former councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Sunday demanded the arrest of three brothers of former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed. The three are – Tofail Ahmed alias Josef, Haris Ahmed and Anis Ahmed. The councillors alleged that they were arrested at the instigation of the three brothers.

Former DNCC councillors Tarequzzaman Razib of ward no. 33 and Habibur Rahman Mizan of ward no. 32, from capital’s Mohammadpur area placed the demand at a press conference in Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).