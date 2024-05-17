Donald Lu speaks of putting bitterness aside and taking relations ahead

Four months after the general election in Bangladesh, Donald Lu arrived in Dhaka in 7 May on a two-day visit. Earlier, before the election, he visited Bangladesh twice last year, in January and in July.

Evaluating this trip of Donald Lu, analysts of diplomatic affairs say that the US makes no secret of is discomfort over China’s steadily growing influence in the region. For quite some years now Bangladesh’s relations with China have strengthened. Presently, Bangladesh is in talks with China for a loan equivalent to USD 5 billion in Chinese currency. Under such circumstances, the US does not want differences with Bangladesh over democracy and good governance to grow further. Given the geopolitical and geo-economic circumstances, it does not feel that it is realistic to hold on to its previous stern stand. It wants to normalize relations and place importance on economic cooperation at the moment.

The issue of Bangladesh’s economy came up repeatedly in Donald Lu’s discussions this time, at various government and non-government levels. During talks with the civil society last Tuesday, he tried to understand the present economic situation of Bangladesh. After listening to the views of the civil society representatives, he highlighted he views of the US in this regard. He even drew on the example of Sri Lanka, saying that the US did not want Bangladesh to face any such predicament.

On the first day of his trip to Bangladesh, Donald Lu attended a dinner hosted by Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s advisor on private industry and investment. At the dinner he spoke about the shortfall in Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves. He wanted to know why there was delay in releasing the funds of the US companies operating in Bangladesh. But he did not create any pressure in this regard, diplomatic sources say. He spoke about being aware of Bangladesh forex reserve situation.