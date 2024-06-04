Integrity, accountability, efficiency, everything is almost extinct here

When the price of eggs shot up from 130 taka a dozen to 150 taka a dozen due to the syndicate, we created an uproar, writing reports and columns, and blabbering away on the TV talk-shows.

Like charging 7 to 8 times higher than the fixed rate in sending the workers overseas, if an egg seller wants to sell eggs at 850 taka to 900 taka a dozen rather than the actual price of 120 taka a dozen, then perhaps we will buy one or two eggs, carefully place them on the table and look at then yearningly while chewing on a dry piece of bread.

The Malaysia migrant syndicate was discovered. Another newspaper first broke the news of Benazir Ahmed's endless wealth. There was a huge commotion and we hope the commotion ultimately leads to punishment. The migration syndicate big bosses haven't gone on retirement. They will all sit in their seats in our great parliament when the budget session begins at the end of the week. They are not likely to retire anytime soon.

In the next parliament election, these syndicate members of parliament may be nominated once again due to their popularity, like the huge popularity of Anwarul Azim. May they continuously prosper while we sit and twiddle our thumbs.