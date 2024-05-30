Tk 1280b likely to be allocated in upcoming budget to pay interest

Interest of around Tk 1280 billion for local and foreign loans is likely to be allocated in the upcoming budget of 2024-25 fiscal year, which is double than the allocation five years ago, according to sources at the finance ministry.

The estimated interest for local loans will stand at Tk 1008 billion while for foreign loan will stand at Tk 200 billion.

Finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali will present the budget in the parliament on 6 June.

The government is planning to take a big loan as revenue has not been collected as expected. Moreover, the government has to meet development expenditure.