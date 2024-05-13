Bangladesh interested in China's offer of loans in yuan

It was learnt that China aims to offer more than CNY 36 billion – equivalent to $5 billion – in the form of a ‘trade facility’. As this type of loans come under stringent conditions, the authorities are likely to seek a long-term loan under comparatively flexible terms, according to the commerce ministry and the economic relations division (ERD) sources.

The development came at a time when China aims to promote its currency in international trade and transactions and bolster its position against the US dollar. The country is already conducting international transactions in Yuan with a number of nations, including Russia.

China currently stands as one of the crucial trade partners for Bangladesh, with the bilateral trades, mostly imports, amounting more than $20 billion. Bangladesh spends a whopping sum of dollars to settle the import liabilities, and the officials' concerned are considering the Chinese loan as a respite.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, secretary to the commerce ministry, said they are considering receiving the loan to settle the import liabilities with China, in an effort to release the pressure on dollars and strengthen the forex reserves.

However, the central bank would determine ways for its utilization, he said, adding his ministry would form a committee to discuss the overall aspects of the loan.