Scope to whiten black money likely in next budget

The announcement in this regard is likely to be made from the unveiling of the national budget on 6 June.

The opportunity was given two years ago with 10 per cent tax to legalise undisclosed money. But this was later cancelled due to lack of response.

Though the opportunity was given once again the following year to bring back the laundered money home, no one took this opportunity. After a gap of one year, the opportunity to whiten black money may be given again in the next fiscal year.

NBR sources said so far the undisclosed amount of around Tk 470 billion has been made white.