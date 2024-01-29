Pressure of foreign debt payment mounts amid dollar crisis

Pressure of foreign debt payment mounts amid the ongoing dollar crisis.

Payment of instalments of huge loans taken bilaterally on hard conditions from Russia, China and other development partners has started.

As a result, the amount of loan repayment is increasing fast and will increase further in the days to come.

The amount foreign loans and interest that the government would pay one decade ago, has doubled now.

According to a recent report of the finance ministry, if the government does not take any fresh loans, Bangladesh will have to pay about double the current amount after seven years.

A number of big projects including Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Padma bridge rail link and Matarbari Power Plant are being implemented with the bilateral loans. Many more projects are being implemented on foreign loans.

In most of the cases, the duration of payment of these loans is short. As the payment of these loans has started, additional pressure has been created on the overall debt situation. However, the benefits of big projects implemented on these loans are yet to be manifest.

The railway track from Dohazari, Chattogram to Cox's Bazar has been built at the cost of Tk 180 billion. Of the amount, Tk 130 billion has been taken from China on credit. Only two trains operate on this route.