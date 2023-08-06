Foreign debt payment pressure mounts

Bangladesh is facing mounting pressure on foreign debt payments as its annual loan repayment rose by more than 37 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year of 2022-23 compared to the previous fiscal.

Taking into account the last six years, the amount of loan payments has doubled.

According to sources from the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh paid a foreign debt of USD 2.74 billion (274 crore), including principal and interest, in the outgoing fiscal year, while the amount was USD 2.01 billion in 2021-22. This means the payment of loans increased by USD 730 million in just one year.

According to a recent report of the finance ministry, Bangladesh will have to make payment of USD 3.28 billion in the current 2023-24 fiscal and the amount will soar to USD 5.15 billion in 2029-30FY. The report further stated that even if Bangladesh does not take any new loan, the country will have to pay the existing loan with principal and interest till 2062.

Government’s foreign currency earning dropped substantially in the face of economic crisis while the expenditure has increased. As a result, the current and financial account has become imbalanced. Although export situation is good, the remittance inflow is fluctuating. Majority portion of private loan taken in dollar are not being renewed. In such a situation, the repayment of loan taken by the government is depleting the dollar reserve. As a result, the foreign reserve has almost halved.