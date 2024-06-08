Budget 2024-25: Loan defaulters remain untouched

I expected a stern policy against loan defaulters and hundi business in the proposed budget for the next fiscal. However, the budget speech totally disappointed me as there was no mention of any action against defaulters and the hundi system.

According to the figures of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) the total size of defaulted loans stood at Tk 1.82 trillion as of March. However, this is not the actual figure. In reality, the total default loans in the banking sector have surpassed Tk 5 trillion now.

A separate tribunal must form to ensure strict actions against the loan defaulters if we want to bring down the size of default loans. Otherwise, there will be no respite from it and there would be no way to learn the details of the loans taken by influential persons.