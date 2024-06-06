Budget 2024-25
Budget growth rate shrinks
People have been suffering due to the high prices of consumer products. The inflation in May was almost 10 per cent. There is the persisting dollar crisis. The government has accordingly forcefully shrunk imports. Amid all this, another piece of bad news was received on Wednesday. Export income has dropped by 16 per cent year-on-year in May.
There is no substantial growth in revenue income either. There is a deficit of Tk 260 billion than the target set for the first 10 months (July-April) of the outgoing 2023-24 fiscal year. On the other hand, the pressure of repaying foreign and domestic loans has been rising with every passing month. Neither there is dollar nor taka to pay the price of power. Failing to pay the power plants, for now the government has managed the situation by issuing bonds with 8-10 year terms to the banks.
The amount of loan in comparison to gross domestic product (GDP) is also approaching 40 per cent, with the experts dubbing this a risky zone.
Besides, the government has already decided that it will raise the power tariff four times a year. Water tariff has also been increased a few days ago. The prices of petrol, octane, diesel and kerosene have also been raised just a week ago.
Considering the whole context, there is no good news in the economy in the offing.
Though the government has been trying to assure people, none is buying that as the base has become weaker. Added to these is the pressure to meet various conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This multifaceted pressure has affected the upcoming national budget as well. The growth rate, which was over 10 per cent, will not be similar like the previous years. This year the growth rate would be 5 per cent. IMF also advised the government to keep the budget size smaller as there is scarce in the money resources.
In this context, the new finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, better known as a diplomat, who took charge five months ago, is going to present the budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25 in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on Thursday.
This is going to be the first budget of the new finance minister. The title of budget speech is “Pledge towards building a happy, prosperous, developed and smart Bangladesh”. The finance ministry said in a circular Wednesday that although it is the first budget of the finance minister, it is the first budget of the incumbent government formed for the fourth consecutive term and the 21st budget of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Sources said the inflation target in the next budget is 6.5 per cent, the same target was initially set in the budget of the current financial year. Later the target was raised to 7.5 per cent though. The inflation rate was more than 9 per cent throughout the current financial year.
There is the dollar crunch alongside the high inflation rate. Added to this is the high interest rate. But the inflation has not decreased. Apart from this, there is a gas and electricity crisis. We hope there will be measures to resolve these persisting crisesFBCCI president Mahbubul Alam
Meanwhile, the GDP growth rate in the next financial year is estimated at 6.75 per cent. Though in the current fiscal year, the rate was raised to 7.5 per cent, later it was reduced to 6.5 per cent.
Sources from the finance department and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said the new customs law will come into effect from today, Thursday. There will be an opportunity to whiten black money, subject to paying taxes in the next fiscal year. There could be a proposal to levy duty on car imports of MPs. However, the tax-free income ceiling of individuals remains the same.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) president Mahbubul Alam said, “We are going through various types of crises. There is the dollar crunch alongside the high inflation rate. Added to this is the high interest rate. But the inflation has not decreased. Apart from this, there is a gas and electricity crisis. We hope there will be measures to resolve these persisting crises.”
