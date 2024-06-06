Budget growth rate shrinks

People have been suffering due to the high prices of consumer products. The inflation in May was almost 10 per cent. There is the persisting dollar crisis. The government has accordingly forcefully shrunk imports. Amid all this, another piece of bad news was received on Wednesday. Export income has dropped by 16 per cent year-on-year in May.

There is no substantial growth in revenue income either. There is a deficit of Tk 260 billion than the target set for the first 10 months (July-April) of the outgoing 2023-24 fiscal year. On the other hand, the pressure of repaying foreign and domestic loans has been rising with every passing month. Neither there is dollar nor taka to pay the price of power. Failing to pay the power plants, for now the government has managed the situation by issuing bonds with 8-10 year terms to the banks.