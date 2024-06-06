People's expenses to rise due to pressure of tax

The burden of tax on the general people is increasing in the next budget as tax is being imposed on various products and services which are in daily life.

Duty may increase in the recharge of mobile phone. As a result, the people have to spend additional money to talk over the mobile phone. Duty and tax may be increased on home appliances including the water purifying equipment, air conditioners and refrigerators.

The expenditure of middle income people will increase. Excise duty on bank deposits will increase.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources said it would be difficult to find tax exemption in the upcoming budget as tax exemption in some sectors may be lifted in complying with conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Policy Exchange Bangladesh chairman and chief executive officer M Mashrur Riaz said, "We have been passing through high inflation about two and half years. Living costs have increased. So it is not expected to increase duty and tax in such a way."

He suggested rationalisation of tax exemption, prevention tax evasion, realising dues from the state-owned organisations and finding out new sectors for tax for increasing revenue.