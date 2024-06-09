Where did the 15pc tax to whiten black money come from: Binayak Sen

Finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali presented the 2024-25 financial year budget in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday. In the budget proposal, a one-year provision was made to whiten back money, no questions asked, by paying a 15 per cent tax.

Binayak Sen said, one side says that in no way can any scope being given to legitimise black money. Another side says this scope must be given and at a 15 per cent tax rate. Our stand is in between the two.

However, Binayak Sen feels that fixing a 15 per cent tax rate is a violation of equality. He said, “Some funds can remain undisclosed even in a legitimate process. Scope should be given to disclose this amount while submitting tax returns. The tax rate will depend of the amount of money. It can be 15 per cent is some cases, 10 per cent in some, and 30 per cent in some. But we are opposed to fixing this at 15 per cent.”