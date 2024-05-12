Patient dies after being stuck for ‘45 mins’ in lift at Gazipur hospital

Sharmin Akter, daughter of the deceased, said, “We brought my mother to the hospital at 6:00am after she fell ill in the morning. She was first admitted to the medicine department. As tests detected her heart complication and physicians advised taking her to the cardiovascular department on the 3rd floor from the 10th floor, but the lift stopped in the 8th floor.

At the time, my uncle, brother and I were accompanying my mother. As we were suffocating, we call to the mobile number of three liftmen, but they showed gross negligence and misbehaved with us over phone.”

“We were stuck in the lift for 45 minutes and having seen no way we call 999 and fire service personnel rescued us. My mother died because of the negligence of the liftmen and they have no sense of responsibility,” she lamented.