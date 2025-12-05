Fish production: Cumilla ranks second in country

One method of fish cultivation in Bangladesh is floodplain fish farming. This method, which began in the 1980s in Cumilla, has now spread across the country. It started in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla. Currently, fish farming is expanding widely in the floodplains of low-lying upazilas of the district. Once, these low lands would remain unused. Now, fish move in these lands for seven to eight months of the year.

Most of the cultivable land in Iliyatganj North and Iliyatganj South unions of Daudkandi upazila are lowlands. As a result, only one crop grows there annually. For seven to eight months of the year, including the monsoon, these lands remained submerged. Around 1986, several people took the initiative to cultivate fish in the idle lands under a project called Adarsha Fisheries Project in Dhanukhola village of the upazila.

Leading the effort, Sunil Kumar Roy and others utilised the submerged lands. They built embankments around 300 bighas of land and started fish cultivation, which succeeded. A portion of the profits was given to the landowners. This method of fish farming has been successful since the beginning.

Regarding this, Assistant Director Ashok Kumar Das said that Cumilla is a model for floodplain fish cultivation in the country. Although it began in Daudkandi, it later spread to surrounding upazilas and various regions of Bangladesh. Currently, besides Daudkandi, floodplain fish farming is popular in low-lying areas of Homna, Meghna, Muradnagar, Titas, Monoharganj, Nangalkot, and Chauddagram.

According to this official, in 74 floodplains covering 6,670 hectares of land in the district, fish are cultivated for seven to eight months of the year, producing 73,978 tonnes of fish. When floodwater recedes, farmers grow paddy, maize, and other crops for the remaining four to five months.