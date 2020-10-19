Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 4 students

Police on Sunday night arrested a madrasa teacher from Muzahidpur village in Joypurhat sadar upazila for sexually assaulting four girl students, reports UNB.



The arrestee is Abdur Rashid, 46, a teacher of Muzahidpur Noorani Madrasah and son of Noyamoddin of the village.



Police arrested Rashid from his house at the village at night, after the father of one of the victims filed a case with sadar police station, said Md Shahriar Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station.







