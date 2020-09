A Bhola court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and minor daughter in Daulatkhan upazila in 2017, UNB reports.

The condemned convict is Md Bellal Hossain.

According to the prosecution, Bellal chopped his wife to death on 2 June, 2017 and set the body on fire wrapping with a blanket. The fire also burned his minor daughter to death.

After examining all the records and witnesses, Bhola district and sessions judge ABM Mahmudul Haque handed down the verdict.