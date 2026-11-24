Gazipur
RMG unrest: Highway blocked, police box torched, 70 factories declare holiday
Workers have staged protests at various points along the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways amid labour unrest in Gazipur.
Clashes and chases between workers and law enforcement personnel have been reported in several places.
Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse workers in some areas. A police box was vandalised and set on fire in the Gazipur area along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway.
Industrial police said the authorities have declared a holiday at 70 factories in the Bhogra Bypass, Chowrasta and Konabari areas of Gazipur today, Tuesday, due to the labour unrest. Another 32 factories remain closed indefinitely.
According to police and local sources, workers began protesting at 8:00 am today in Naojor, Konabari, Jarun, Mouchak and Telirchala in Gazipur city, as well as in Memberbari and Bagher Bazar in Gazipur Sadar upazila.
The protests brought traffic to a halt on several sections of the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways, causing difficulties for passengers and transport workers.
On Tuesday morning, rumours spread that a worker had died at Islam Garments in the Konabari area. Workers did not join their shifts and instead gathered near the factory to protest. Holidays were subsequently declared at Islam Garments and several nearby factories.
At one point, workers carrying sticks blocked a regional road. Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades at around 9:45 am to disperse them and bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, workers from several factories blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway in the Memberbari area of Gazipur Sadar upazila, bringing traffic to a halt. Workers also blocked roads and staged protests in the Mouchak and Telirchala areas from the morning.
Clashes and chases between workers and law enforcement personnel occurred as they tried to bring the situation under control in these areas.
At around 11:45 am, workers blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway in the Bhogra Bypass and Chowrasta areas, halting traffic.
During the protests, workers vandalised a police box situated on the highway in the Gazipur area. At one point, they took items from the police box and firewood from nearby areas and set fire to them on the highway.
Amjad Hossain, superintendent of police in the Gazipur Industrial Police, told Prothom Alo that workers had been protesting since the morning in various areas, including Sreepur and Konabari and Jarun in Gazipur city.
Members of the industrial police, district police and other law enforcement agencies were working to bring the situation under control. At least 70 factories had declared a holiday because of the workers’ protests, while another 32 remained closed indefinitely, he added.
Arifur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongi West police station, said workers had taken chairs and tables out of the police box, placed them on the road and set them on fire. The fire was later brought under control.
Police chased the workers away from the road. Traffic is now moving normally in both directions on the highway, he added.