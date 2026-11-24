Workers have staged protests at various points along the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways amid labour unrest in Gazipur.

Clashes and chases between workers and law enforcement personnel have been reported in several places.

Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse workers in some areas. A police box was vandalised and set on fire in the Gazipur area along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway.

Industrial police said the authorities have declared a holiday at 70 factories in the Bhogra Bypass, Chowrasta and Konabari areas of Gazipur today, Tuesday, due to the labour unrest. Another 32 factories remain closed indefinitely.