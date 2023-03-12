Students protest in front of VC’s residence

The students of the Rajshahi University have taken position in front of the vice-chancellor's residence on Paris Road to stage a demonstration in protest of the ‘attack on students by the locals and police’.

Earlier, the students started gathering in front of the Syed Nazrul Islam administrative building from 10.00 am on Sunday. At around 10:30 am they locked down the administrative building and started the demonstration.

Later, they brought out a protest rally from in front of the administrative building at around 11.00 am. The rally went around several roads on the campus and ended in front of the VC’s residence on Paris Road and took position there. The students are staging their demonstration there now.