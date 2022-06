The deceased’s father Momin Uddin Montu said Monira had been suffering from mental problems for some time.

“On Friday night, she went to sleep. However, she was not in her room in the morning. Later I found her dead body hanging on the third floor of the quarters and informed police,” Montu added.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Shahjahan Kamal, officer-in-charge of Matlab Uttar police station.