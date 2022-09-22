Police-BNP clash: Munshiganj Jubo Dal activist Shawan dies in DMCH

Witnesses said BNP men from different upazilas of the district started gathering at the Muktarpur intersection to join a pre-scheduled programme. The BNP men moved to old ferry ghat area as police obstructed them at the Muktarpur intersection.

At one point, assistant police superintendent Minhazul Islam pulled a banner of a procession, ensuing a fierce clash. At least 70 people including 10-15 policemen and 3 journalists were injured in the clash.

Munshiganj’s police superintendent Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun and additional police super Suman Deb did not respond to calls from this correspondent about comment on Shawan’s death.

Munshiganj Sadar police station’s officer-in-charge Md Tariquzzaman said he does not know about Shawan’s death yet.