Agitated passengers vandalise Rajshahi railway station, take refund for tickets

As train services are suspended across the country due to a strike of railway running staff, agitated passengers have vandalised Rajshahi Railway Station. Later, they took refunds for their tickets before leaving the railway station.

Several hundred passengers demonstrated and vandalised the station between 7:00 am and 8:00 am today, Tuesday.

The agitated passengers vandalised chairs and tables in a room of travelling ticket examiners (TTE) and some chairs kept at the station as the doors of the other rooms were locked.

Later, the army arrived and brought the situation under control. The passengers left after getting refunds for their tickets.