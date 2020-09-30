Missing man found dead in Thakurgaon

A Bangladeshi man who jumped into a river while being chased by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) drowned in Nagor river in Baliadangi, Thakurgaon on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Adu Mia, 28, of Jugihar village in Baliadangi.

Habibul Haque, officer-in-charge of Baliadangi police station, said the body was recovered 11 days after the man had gone missing.