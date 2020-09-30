Missing man found dead in Thakurgaon

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Bangladeshi man who jumped into a river while being chased by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) drowned in Nagor river in Baliadangi, Thakurgaon on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Adu Mia, 28, of Jugihar village in Baliadangi.

Habibul Haque, officer-in-charge of Baliadangi police station, said the body was recovered 11 days after the man had gone missing.

Locals spotted the body in river Nagor along Ratnai border outpost in the upazila around 4:00pm on Tuesday and informed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Later, eight relatives of Adu identified him. Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

On 18 September, a group of Bangladeshi men went to the Kotpara bordering area. They jumped into the river to avoid arrest after being chased by BSF troopers from Sonamoti camp.

Adu had gone missing although others managed to swim ashore.

