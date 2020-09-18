Mother ‘sells’ newborn to pay hospital bills

A woman, who gave birth at a local hospital in Gaibandha, allegedly sold her baby for Tk 16,000 to foot her medical bills.

Amena Begum, wife of Shajahan Mia of Sholagari village in Sadar upazila, was taken to a local hospital for delivery.

Shajahan took his wife Amena to the Jamuna Clinic in the district on 13 September, where she gave birth.