Mother ‘sells’ newborn to pay hospital bills

A woman, who gave birth at a local hospital in Gaibandha, allegedly sold her baby for Tk 16,000 to foot her medical bills.
Amena Begum, wife of Shajahan Mia of Sholagari village in Sadar upazila, was taken to a local hospital for delivery.
Shajahan took his wife Amena to the Jamuna Clinic in the district on 13 September, where she gave birth.
Four days later, the clinic authorities asked them to pay a bill of Tk 16,000.
Unable to arrange money, the couple contacted a syndicate and sold their newborn for Tk 16,000.
Shahjahan said he gave his child to a man in Sadullapur to pay the hospital’s bill.
He declined to name the person who bought the baby.
Faridul Haque Sohel, the hospital’s owner, said he was unaware of the incident.
He said the couple paid Tk 9,000 when they left the clinic.