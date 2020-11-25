Municipal mayor dies of dengue, PM Hasina mourns

General secretary of Narail district unit of ruling Bangladesh Awami League and Narail municipality mayor M Jahangir Biswas died of dengue at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon, reports news agency UNB.

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the party man.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Jahangir Biswas breathed his last around 12:50pm. He was 55. He left behind his wife, three sons and host of relatives and well-wishers.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader also expressed his profound shock at the death of Jahangir Biswas.