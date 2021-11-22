Munshiganj election violence: 5 suffer bullet wounds

Five people were shot and injured during a clash between the supporters of two candidates of upcoming UP polls at Charkewa in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila on Sunday night, reports UNB.

Police said the clash broke out in Khaskandi and Choto Mollakandi villages of the union between supporters of the Al-backed candidate Afsar Uddin Bhuiyan and the independent candidate Akhtaruzzaman Jibon around 7:00pm.