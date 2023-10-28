BNP makes foul in Dhaka game, red card to be shown: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said Mirza Fakhruls with evil force have made a foul in the game in Dhaka.

He made the remark at a rally organised by Chattogram south Awami League unit at the Korean EPZ ground of Anwara on Saturday. The rally was organised to mark the inauguration of the tunnel.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said, "The game will be played, when the game will be played? The game is played in Chattogram today. Everything is ready. Mirza Fakhruls with evil force have made a foul in the game played in Dhaka. With sticks and rods, they have taken to the streets. With sacks of rice, lentil and flour, they have declared to take to the streets to stay in Dhaka till 7 November. They are making fouls. There is no compromise with them."