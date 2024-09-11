RMG unrest: 22 factories in Ashulia shut, 8 declare holiday
Some 22 garment factories in the Ashulia area of Savar have been declared closed for an indefinite period in the face of workers’ protest over the last few days to press different demands.
The factory authorities of factories concerned declared this on Wednesday.
Besides, holiday was declared in at least eight factories, Industrial Police -1 confirmed.
According to the section 13 (1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act – 2006, “An employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment and in cases of such closure the workers participated in the strike shall not be paid any wages.”
Visiting the area from Kathgarha to Jirabo, it was seen that main gates of most of the readymade garment (RMG) factories were closed with the notice of closure hanging around.
The notice hanging on the main gate of Azmat Group in Kathgarh area reads 'Unrest, including vandalisation of factories, erupted in Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and several other parts of the country centering several demands pressed by the garment workers. The agitated workers from different factories tried to vandalise our factory. Considering the overall situation, the Azmat Apparels Limited, Z-3 Composite Knitwear Limited and G-3 Washing Plant Limited are being declared closed for an indefinite period from today as per the section 13 (1) of Bangladesh Labour Act – 2006.'
Similar notices were seen at several factories along the Abdullahpur-Bipail road, including the Ha-meem Garment, Sharmin Garment, Envoy Complex, Hollywood Garment Private Limited and Starling Apparels Limited.
Meanwhile, workers of several factories appeared at the factory on time. However, they returned upon seeing the closure notice.
Seeking anonymity, a woman worker told Prothom Alo, “I came here in the morning to attend my work as usual. However, many of the workers didn’t show up hearing about the closure of Ha-meem and Sharmin Garments. So our factory was also declared closed.”
The members of the joint force have been patrolling the area in the wake of the turmoil prevailing in the area. Members of the army, police and APBn were seen deployed in front of different factories.
Speaking regarding this, Industrial Police-1 superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Sarwar Alam said, “Already 22 factories have been declared closed. A general holiday was declared in at least eight other factories. Some of the companies continue production as they have the capability. Those who can’t do that, are closing down the factories. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the industrial area.”