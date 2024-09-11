RMG unrest: 22 factories in Ashulia shut, 8 declare holiday

Some 22 garment factories in the Ashulia area of Savar have been declared closed for an indefinite period in the face of workers’ protest over the last few days to press different demands.

The factory authorities of factories concerned declared this on Wednesday.

Besides, holiday was declared in at least eight factories, Industrial Police -1 confirmed.

According to the section 13 (1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act – 2006, “An employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment and in cases of such closure the workers participated in the strike shall not be paid any wages.”