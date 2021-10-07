Local News

NGO worker, female nursing student found dead in Gazipur

Prothom Alo English Desk
An NGO worker and a female nurse were found dead at a house in Satanipara of Gazipur’s Kaliganj upazila on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy Gomez, 22, and Evana Rozario, 22, of Bandakhola village. The man was an NGO worker while the woman was a nursing student.

Police suspect Hridoy killed Evana over some issue and then stabbed himself to death. The two were having an affair for long.

On Wednesday, Evana went to Hridoy's house at his invitation, said Saiful Islam, sub-inspector at Kaliganj police station. He was alone at the time as other family members had gone out.

When Hridoy’s mother returned home after a while, she found the door and windows of the house locked from inside. She also heard loud music from inside, police said.

Getting no response from inside for long, she along with local people peeped through the window of the house and found the duo lying in a pool of blood.

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue. Evana's body bore several injury marks, police said.

"A probe has been ordered into the deaths," the officer said.

