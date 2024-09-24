1400 stranded tourists in Sajek return to Khagrachhari with army’s help
A total of 1,400 tourists who had been stranded in Sajek due to a 72-hour strike have returned to Khagrachhari with the help of the army.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday confirmed the development.
Meanwhile, vehicular movement on all routes connecting Khagrachhari to Dhaka and Chattogram resumed on Tuesday morning.
According to army sources, local residents and army personnel worked together on Monday night to clear the obstacles on the roads, making them passable again.
The sources further added that under the overall supervision of the Baghaichhari zone and with support from the Sajek Resort Owners Association, 50-75 per cent of the accommodation fees for stranded tourists in Sajek were waived.
Earlier, the blockade was called on Friday by protesting Jumma students and activists based in Dhaka, in response to the recent violent incidents in Khagrachhari and Rangamati. The United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) has supported the protest.