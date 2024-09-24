1400 stranded tourists in Sajek return to Khagrachhari with army’s help

A total of 1,400 tourists who had been stranded in Sajek due to a 72-hour strike have returned to Khagrachhari with the help of the army.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on all routes connecting Khagrachhari to Dhaka and Chattogram resumed on Tuesday morning.

According to army sources, local residents and army personnel worked together on Monday night to clear the obstacles on the roads, making them passable again.