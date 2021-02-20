Noakhali AL relieves Quader Mirza of the party activities

Noakhali district unit Awami League has relieved Basurhat pourashava mayor and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza of all the responsibilities of the party. They also recommended AL president and central working committee to permanently suspend Mirza Quader on allegations of involvement with the activities defying the party constitution.
The decision was sent to the media through a press release signed by district AL president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhry and general secretary Mohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury MP.
The press release alleged that Companiganj Awami League’s executive member and Basurhat pourashava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza has been instigating attacks on the party leaders and activists for couple of weeks.
“He has launched false, indecent and offensive tirades against leaders of Awami League’s central committee and Noakhali district unit. He threatened leaders and activists and made indecent remarks through Facebook live. Abdul Quader Mirza has been relieved of all the activities of the party on account of those allegations,“ the press release said.
Prothom Alo correspondent called Quader Mirza for his reaction on the decision at around 6:30pm today, Saturday but he did not respond to the call.
Police on Saturday charged batons and foiled a procession marking hartal called by Quader in Companiganj.