Noakhali AL relieves Quader Mirza of the party activities

Noakhali district unit Awami League has relieved Basurhat pourashava mayor and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza of all the responsibilities of the party. They also recommended AL president and central working committee to permanently suspend Mirza Quader on allegations of involvement with the activities defying the party constitution.

The decision was sent to the media through a press release signed by district AL president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhry and general secretary Mohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury MP.

The press release alleged that Companiganj Awami League’s executive member and Basurhat pourashava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza has been instigating attacks on the party leaders and activists for couple of weeks.