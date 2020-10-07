Noakhali housewife molestation: Two more accused held

Detectives arrested two more suspects from Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila early Wednesday in connection with the torture of a housewife, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Shohagh and Nur Hossain, son of Soleman of Ekhlashpur union.

Alamgir Hossain, the chief of Noakhali police, said a team of DB police arrested them from Ekhlashpur area.

With this, eight people have so far been arrested over the incident.