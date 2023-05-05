UP chairman, 3 others detained for attacking UNO, others

Police arrested four people, including a local union parishad chairman, early Friday for attacking a UNO and others over a piece of land acquired for a government housing project in Faridpur's Madhukhali upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.

Among the arrestees, Shah Md Asaduzzaman is the chairman of Dumain union parishad.

Police conducted drives in various places in Faridpur and its surrounding areas and arrested them on Friday noon, said Shahidu Islam, officer in charge (OC) of Madhukhali police station.

Earlier, sub inspector (SI) Prabir Kumar and UNO's car driver Suman Sheikh filed a case as plaintiffs, where 27 named persons and 250 unidentified people have been made accused.

"We are continuing the operation to nab the accused," added the OC.