Interim govt won't do anything controversial: Khalid
Adviser of the interim government on religious affairs AFM Khalid Hossain has said the interim government will not do anything to create controversy in the country.
"We are an interim government, our responsibilities are to reform the constitutional institutions, arrange a free, fair and participatory election and finally hand over power to an elected government," he said.
The adviser said this responding to questions of journalists before attending a meeting with leaders of different religious communities and civil society members at the conference hall of divisional Islamic Foundation office in Rajshahi on Saturday.
The adviser said the government is working for reducing the cost of hajj package and other expenses of the hajj pilgrims.
Adviser Khalid Hossain termed the attacks on mosques, temples and mazars as heinous crime saying the attackers are criminal and enemies of humanity. Drastic action will be taken against those who will be found guilty for those acts, he added.
Khalid said the government has already given necessary directives to all the district magistrates and holding meetings with the law enforcing and intelligence agencies to maintain law and order during Durga Puja of Hindu community.
“So, there is no scope to happen any untoward incident during the religious festival of the Hindu community,” he said.
He urged the religious leaders to play their due role from their own positions to ensure communal harmony everywhere in the society.
Deputy commissioner Shamim Ahmed, deputy inspector general of police of Rajshahi Range Alamgir Rahman, divisional director of local government division Parvej Raihan and divisional director of Islamic Foundation Anisuzzaman Shikder were present, among others.