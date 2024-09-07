Interim govt won't do anything controversial: Khalid

Adviser of the interim government on religious affairs AFM Khalid Hossain has said the interim government will not do anything to create controversy in the country.

"We are an interim government, our responsibilities are to reform the constitutional institutions, arrange a free, fair and participatory election and finally hand over power to an elected government," he said.

The adviser said this responding to questions of journalists before attending a meeting with leaders of different religious communities and civil society members at the conference hall of divisional Islamic Foundation office in Rajshahi on Saturday.

The adviser said the government is working for reducing the cost of hajj package and other expenses of the hajj pilgrims.